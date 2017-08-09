Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 7, 2017
Case Number
14875
Amount
$1,727.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Aaron Weeks, et al.
4362 Warner Road
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2260 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
206.20 
Legal Frontage
43.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5968 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1512
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1130
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1150
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1150
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1150
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 