Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 883923
- Amount
- $2,615.81
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Lilyan Mary Goossens, et al.
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.O. Box 31776Independence Ohio 44131
