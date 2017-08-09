Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 883973
- Amount
- $45,742.44
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Sandra G. Parks, et al.
38020 Tamarac Blvd., Apt. 109Willoughby Ohio 44094
About your information and the public record.