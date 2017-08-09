Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 2, 2017
Case Number
883973
Amount
$45,742.44
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Sandra G. Parks, et al.
38020 Tamarac Blvd., Apt. 109
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
149.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
149 
Lot Square Ft.
5066 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 