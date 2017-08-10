Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 8, 2017
Case Number
14886
Amount
$2,182.20
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Tuzzan, Ltd.
14631 Concord Trail
Cleveland Ohio 44130
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TUZZAN, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1223 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
324
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1223
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
324
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1223
Use Description
SVC-STATION
Description
1ST
 