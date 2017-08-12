Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14901
Amount
$3,356.94
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Petros Family Limited Partnership #1, et al.
21220 Center Ridge Rd, #150
Rocky River Ohio 44116
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
NC 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
580 
Use Area
2745 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
42083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.47700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
165.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
20790 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 