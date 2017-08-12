Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 14901
- Amount
- $3,356.94
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Petros Family Limited Partnership #1, et al.
21220 Center Ridge Rd, #150Rocky River Ohio 44116
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- NC
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 580
- Use Area
- 2745
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 42083
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.47700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 125.00
- Legal Frontage
- 165.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 20790
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV