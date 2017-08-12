Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 14916
- Amount
- $10,586.75
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Junior Jay, et al.
6515 Ridgebury Blvd.Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- LW
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
-
- Zoning Use
-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LISTED WITH
- Neighborhood
- 0
- Total Buildings
- 0