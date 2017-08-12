Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14916
Amount
$10,586.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Junior Jay, et al.
6515 Ridgebury Blvd.
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
 