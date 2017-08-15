Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 8, 2017
Case Number
884195
Amount
$7,143.13
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John Louis Sparent, et al.
8380 Lincoln Dr.
Chesterland Ohio 44026
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6692 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
24178 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1017
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5842
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1286
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
960
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
785
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1745
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1286
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
878
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2714
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
878
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
954
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
878
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 