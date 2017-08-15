Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 8, 2017
Case Number
884197
Amount
$5,930.00
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dan Investment, LLC, et al.
Co Terri Nardi, Statutory Agent, 4774 Squire Dr.
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1296 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
421.00 
Legal Frontage
61.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
0.55500 
Land Use
SECONDARY 
Legal Depth
421.00 
Legal Frontage
61.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
24156 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
876
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
876
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 