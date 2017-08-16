Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 14, 2017
Case Number
14945
Amount
$5,660.49
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Larry Rust, et al.
13613 Tyler Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3753 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
627
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1906
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1251
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
626
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
626
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
1251
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1251
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 