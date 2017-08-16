Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884273
Amount
$3,134.81
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Annette Gibson, et al.
16001 Holmes Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2574 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1287
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1287
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1287
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1287
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1287
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 