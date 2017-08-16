Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884291
Amount
$41,780.06
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, Legatees, of Dwayne Gordon, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GORDON, DWAYNE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
109.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
109 
Lot Square Ft.
3815 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 