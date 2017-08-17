Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 15, 2017
Case Number
14960
Amount
$445.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Carol M. Farris, et al.
1977 Marshfield Road
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2386 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
156.20 
Legal Frontage
32.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4765 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
583
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1220
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
875
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1220
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1166
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
583
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 