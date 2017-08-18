Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14972
Amount
$2,005.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mohammed B. Hmeidan, et al.
1615 Denison Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7024 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.80 
Legal Frontage
43.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4125 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1911
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3512
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2634
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
878
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
3512
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 