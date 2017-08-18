Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14977
Amount
$1,377.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nelacrest Apartments, LLC, et al.
571 East 185th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44119
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KENNETTICK, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
 
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7645 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 