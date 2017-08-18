Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14981
Amount
$1,380.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Mekabiz Mohadjer, et al.
10850 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 301
Los Angeles California 90024
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OHIO HOUSING NETWORK LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
29.50 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3400 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 