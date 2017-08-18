Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14997
Amount
$496.50
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Aaron El Amin Hasan, etc., et al.
14000 Terrace Rd., #713
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
8470 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1058
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4235
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
4235
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4235
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4235
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 