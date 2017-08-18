Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
884381
Amount
$6,262.14
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mark Gomez, etc., et al.
3480 Bosworth Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4724 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1181
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2362
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2362
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2362
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2362
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 