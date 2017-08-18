Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
884397
Amount
$1,671.73
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Andrew James Development Group, LLC
31500 Trillium Trail
Cleveland Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ALL ABOUT GOLF, LLC (DO NOT T 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
199.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
199 
Lot Square Ft.
7960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 