Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
15007
Amount
$2,779.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Teresa A. Cabell, et al.
1901 Sagamore Dr.
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3358 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4522 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
839
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1679
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1679
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1679
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1679
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 