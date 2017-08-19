Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 14, 2017
Case Number
884442
Amount
$741.64
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lawrence Properties & Rehab, Inc., et al.
1422 Euclid Ave., Ste. 1610
Cleveland Ohio 44115
