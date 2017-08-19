Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 884442
- Amount
- $741.64
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Lawrence Properties & Rehab, Inc., et al.
1422 Euclid Ave., Ste. 1610Cleveland Ohio 44115
