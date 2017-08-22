Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 18, 2017
Case Number
15031
Amount
$767.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Greenbridge Holdings, LLC
10206 Hampden Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MIDWEST PROPERTIES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
111 
Lot Square Ft.
4440 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 