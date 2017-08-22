Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 18, 2017
Case Number
15037
Amount
$58.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Michael Cannon, et al.
10428 Park Heights
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Mitchell, Stanley 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1620 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
49.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
810
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1620
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1620
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
810
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
810
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 