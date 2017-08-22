Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 884513
- Amount
- $2,504,126.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
L. C. Aerl
6000 Westown ParkwayWest Des Moines Iowa 50266
Plaintiff's Attorney
Frost Brown Todd LLC
3300 Great American Tower
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
Wifi Pepper Pike, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 597695
Chicago, IL 60659
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-3
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 680
- Use Area
- 35835
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST
- Neighborhood
- 32089
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 2.00900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 250.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 87499
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1979
- Effective Age
- 1990
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 11945
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 35
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 35
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 2
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL18
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 200FPM
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL18
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 200FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 11945
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 11945
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 11945
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP