Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 15, 2017
Case Number
884513
Amount
$2,504,126.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
L. C. Aerl
6000 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines Iowa 50266

Plaintiff's Attorney

Vincent Edward Mauer
Frost Brown Todd LLC
3300 Great American Tower
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

Wifi Pepper Pike, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 597695
Chicago, IL 60659
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-3 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
680 
Use Area
35835 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
32089 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.00900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
250.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
87499 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1979
Effective Age
1990
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
11945
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
35
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
35
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
2
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL18
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 200FPM
Measure
3
Type
EL18
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 200FPM

Building Use

Area
11945
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
11945
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
11945
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 