Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 22, 2017
Case Number
15046
Amount
$729.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Delta I. Walls, et al.
9916 Colonial Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEAN, BEVERLY A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
51.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
51 
Lot Square Ft.
2550 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 