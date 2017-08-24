Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 884649
- Amount
- $12,476.47
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd.,, 5th FloorCoral Gables Florida 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Riley Dawson, et al.
7258 Lynbrook Dr.Bedford Ohio 44146
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 1
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2346
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 26073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.03200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 30.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 1408
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1173
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1903
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1173
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 7
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 11
Building Use
- Area
- 1173
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1173
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1173
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND