Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884649
Amount
$12,476.47
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd.,, 5th Floor
Coral Gables Florida 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Riley Dawson, et al.
7258 Lynbrook Dr.
Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2346 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.03200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1408 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1173
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1903
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1173
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1173
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1173
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1173
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 