Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 884665
- Amount
- $1,483.08
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Christine F. Whitehead, et al.
11002 Notre Dame Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44104
