Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884665
Amount
$1,483.08
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Christine F. Whitehead, et al.
11002 Notre Dame Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
104.50 
Legal Frontage
71.00 
Average Depth
104 
Lot Square Ft.
7405 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 