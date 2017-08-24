Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884669
Amount
$7,781.72
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Swaby Morris, et al.
1380 Nw 128th St.
North Miami Florida 33167
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MORRIS, SWABY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3924 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
981
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2297
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1962
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2297
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1962
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 