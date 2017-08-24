Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 884671
- Amount
- $13,340.36
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Carlton L. Robinson, et al.
19512 Kings Hwy.Warrensville Heights Ohio 44122
