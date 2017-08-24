Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884671
Amount
$13,340.36
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Carlton L. Robinson, et al.
19512 Kings Hwy.
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.26300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
143 
Lot Square Ft.
11440 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 