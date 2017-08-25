Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
15064
Amount
$3,022.82
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Rick Fields, et al.
2252 Oakdale Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
46.80 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
7000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 