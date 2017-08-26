Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
15073
Amount
$1,150.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Heisley-Hopkins, Inc., et al.
8561 East Ave
Mentor Ohio 44060
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
21479 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.41000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
1005.30 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
1005 
Lot Square Ft.
104999 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 