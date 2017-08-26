Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
15083
Amount
$2,436.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Reo Direct, LLC, et al.
11470 Euclid Ave., #308
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5806 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
967
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2903
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2903
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2903
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2903
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 