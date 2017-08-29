Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 15109
- Amount
- $10,233.36
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Guided By Grace Enterprises, LLC
9401 Mentor Ave., #138Mentor Ohio 44060
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- IB PROERTY HOLDINGS, LLC
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 16
- 3 Bedroom
- 1
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 17
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 11931
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U
- Neighborhood
- 22077
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.31500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 97.80
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 13728
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 701
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 44
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1961
- Effective Age
- 1963
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3977
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 17
- Living Units
- 17
- Single Fixtures
- 18
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 69
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 3977
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 3977
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 3977
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP