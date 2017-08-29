Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15110
Amount
$3,657.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

National Asset Management Group, Inc., et al.
751 Park Of Commerce Dr., Ste. 106-108
Boca Raton Florida 33487
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT GROU 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3084 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3746 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
721
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
S
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1542
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1542
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1542
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1542
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 