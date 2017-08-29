Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15118
Amount
$526.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Christopher C. Williams, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
27005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
200.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
200 
Lot Square Ft.
10000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 