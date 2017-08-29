Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 22, 2017
Case Number
884863
Amount
$6,616.89
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Sheila C. Richardson, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Richardson, Sheila 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
2940 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 