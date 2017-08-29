Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 22, 2017
Case Number
884882
Amount
$91,335.72
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Sheila Alford, et al.
4523 Edmond Dr.
South Euclid Ohio 44121
