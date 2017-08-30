Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15125
Amount
$2,367.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ramez Halabi, et al.
11022 Bellaire Road
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3413 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
51078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
50.00 
Legal Frontage
120.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1225
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1225
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1225
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1225
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1987
Effective Age
1992
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
963
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
963
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 