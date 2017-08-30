Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15133
Amount
$7,360.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Alice Barfield, et al.
15902 Judson Dr
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3088 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
58.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6960 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
772
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
STO
Floor Area
1544
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1544
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1544
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1544
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 