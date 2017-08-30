Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 884932
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public Square
Cleveland, OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Six5 Bistro, LLC, et al.
5125 Stanley Ave.Maple Heights Ohio 44137
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- 3RD FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN A
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 1
- More Bedroom
- 1
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3753
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.14500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 45.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6336
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1570
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 8
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1570
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1570
- Use Description
- FRATERNAL HALL
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2182
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND