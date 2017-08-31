Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 885032
- Amount
- $450,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Richard Heiman
8925 Woodridge Rd.Mentor Ohio 44060
Plaintiff's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Howard N. Gottlieb, et al.
2111 South Green RoadSouth Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- R-O
- Zoning Use
- M-RC
- Tax Disrtict
- 470
- Use Area
- 4103
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG
- Neighborhood
- 29081
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.28500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 199.90
- Legal Frontage
- 69.60
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 12414
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1956
- Effective Age
- 1978
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2430
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 11
Building Use
- Area
- 1100
- Use Description
- OFFICE-BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2430
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1995
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 573
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 11
Building Use
- Area
- 573
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST