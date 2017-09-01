Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
15163
Amount
$542.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Freedom Rainmaker Enterprise, LLC
P. O. Box 6372
Cleveland, OH 44101
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
White, Edward 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3696 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
624
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1848
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1848
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1848
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1848
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 