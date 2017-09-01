Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
15168
Amount
$1,959.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jones Investments, LLC, et al.
3422 Old Capital Trail
Wilmington Delaware 19808
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5038 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4640 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
514
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2309
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
9
Living Units
9
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
27
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1681
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
420
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2309
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2309
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 