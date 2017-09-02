Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15178
Amount
$532.37
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, et al.
3198 East 132nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
148.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
148 
Lot Square Ft.
5624 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 