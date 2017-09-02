Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15179
Amount
$2,177.26
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

George E. Croom, et al.
4436 E. 142nd St.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CROOM, GEORGE E. & BEATTY, VAL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
9760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 