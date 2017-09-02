Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15191
Amount
$935.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dominique Conner, et al.
4077 E. 81 St
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HOUSING NETWORK, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
29.00 
Average Depth
102 
Lot Square Ft.
2958 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 