Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15199
Amount
$2,446.60
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Michael Kolenich, et al.
3159 West 114th St
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2804 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4620 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
480
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1844
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
960
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1291
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
553
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1220
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 