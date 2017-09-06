Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 1, 2017
Case Number
15217
Amount
$3,643.57
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Delbert Jewell, et al.
9701 Reno Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IPPOLITO, GENE L & DEWALD, JAC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4005 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.29200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
96.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12720 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1968
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
4005
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2003
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2002
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 