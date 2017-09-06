Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 1, 2017
Case Number
15223
Amount
$398.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Apps Properties, LLC
23703 E. Baintree
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Lichtenfeld Gary M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
81.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
81 
Lot Square Ft.
2835 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 