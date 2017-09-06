Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 1, 2017
Case Number
15227
Amount
$1,515.21
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anis Bryant, et al.
1243 East 99th St
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRYANT, ANIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
104.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
104 
Lot Square Ft.
3640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 