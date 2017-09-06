Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885153
Amount
$2,050.68
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Paul Jones, et al.
16635 Broadway Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4039 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
85.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4625 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1000
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
520
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1039
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1039
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1039
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
 